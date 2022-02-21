Opening Hours Of Respiratory Clinics On Independence Day – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public that all respiratory clinics around the island will be open on Tuesday February 22, 2022 (Independence Day) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The public is reminded that the five Respiratory Clinics are Gros-Islet Polyclinic Respiratory

Clinic, La Clery Wellness Centre Respiratory Clinic, Dennery Hospital Respiratory Clinic, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre Respiratory Clinic and the Soufriere Hospital Respiratory Clinic.

The Ministry of Health thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation during this

COVID-19 pandemic. For more information please

– Advertisement –