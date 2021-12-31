Opening Hours Of Respiratory Clinics For New Year’s Weekend – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs informs the public that the Gros-Islet Respiratory Clinic and the Vieux-Fort Respiratory Clinic will be open for most of the festive season. All other respiratory clinics will operate as routine.

The opening hours for persons experiencing respiratory symptoms or requiring a COVID-19 PCR test for travel are as follows:

 Old Years Day on Friday December 31, 2021 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 New Years Day on Saturday January 1, 2022 – Closed

 New Years Holiday on Sunday January 2, 2022 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

 New Years Holiday on Monday January 3, 2022 – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Individuals requiring a COVID-19 PCR test for travel are asked to visit the Respiratory Clinic between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 noon in order to facilitate timely processing of test results.

The Ministry of Health thanks you for your cooperation and patience during this time.

