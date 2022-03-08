Online Appeal Launched For Young Saint Lucia Cancer Patient – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Relatives of a two-year-old cancer patient in Saint Lucia have launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise cash for his urgent treatment overseas.

Asheem Jacob has been diagnosed with Neuroblastoma Cancer and requires treatment in Martinique and France.

The second of three children born to his parents, Asheem is currently a patient at the OKEU Hospital, which recently admitted him.

“He is in a lot of pain,” a relative told St Lucia Times.

“ We are heartbroken by the pain and suffering inflicted on his tiny body,” his grandmother Allison Jacob wrote on the GoFundMe page.

She explained that Neuroblastoma is cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several body areas, adding that a child’s survival rate depends on many factors, particularly the risk of grouping the tumor.

The appeal is seeking to raise USD 163 961.

“We are asking for your generosity and help by donating whatever you can to assist us in reaching the amount quoted as the cost of care,” the grandmother stated.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-help-for-asheem

