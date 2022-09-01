One Suspect In Custody After Fatal Chaussee Road Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

One Suspect In Custody After Fatal Chaussee Road Shooting – St. Lucia Times News
One man is in police custody and a bullet-riddled vehicle impounded after Wednesday’s fatal shooting on Chaussee Road, Castries.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased as Eli Joseph.

According to reports, a motor car came under gunfire around 7:30 pm but drove to the hospital, where the occupants received medical care.

It was not immediately clear how many sustained injuries.

Wednesday night’s fatal shooting has pushed Saint Lucia’s homicide toll for the year to 48.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo from social media.

