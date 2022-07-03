One Person Dead, Others Injured In Castries Drive-By Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police investigating reports of a drive-by shooting at Chef Harry Drive, Morne Fortune, Castries, on Sunday said one woman, identified as Fayeshatelle Rameau, is dead, and three others sustained injuries.

The 26-year-old deceased was a Pavee, Castries resident.

Law enforcement officials responded to the shooting report around 5:20 am and found a bullet-riddled vehicle on Marchand Boulevard.

Emergency responders said the deceased female was inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.

According to the police, two of the three other occupants went to the hospital via private means while emergency responders attended to the driver at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

