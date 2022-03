– Advertisement –

On Thursday, emergency responders transported a twenty-five-year-old man to the OKEU hospital after a minibus collided with a car at Marisule about 6:00 am.

The patient had sustained face swellings and knee abrasions.

Emergency personnel from the Gros Islet fire station said that two other people involved, a thirty-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who were occupants of the car, declined ambulance transportation to the hospital.

