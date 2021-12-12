One Man Dead, Two People Reported Injured After Marchand Shooting

·1 min read
Home
Local News
One Man Dead, Two People Reported Injured After Marchand Shooting
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

Police have confirmed that one man is dead, while emergency services disclosed that reports indicate two people sustained injuries after a shooting incident in Marchand, Castries, Sunday night.

Law enforcement officials identified the deceased as 22-year-old Don Straughn of Marchand.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLEF) said it received a call for assistance around 9:20 p.m. and on arrival on the scene responders found a male who exhibited no vital signs.

Officials told St Lucia Times residents indicated that private vehicles transported two shooting victims to the hospital.

– Advertisement –

Reports from the community indicated that it was a drive-by shooting on Marchand Road.

See also

There are no further details at this time.

– Advertisement –