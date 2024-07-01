One Man Dead, Two Others Injured In Castries Shootings

As Saint Lucians braced for the potential impact of the ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl, another peril in the form of armed men stalked the streets of Castries.

According to preliminary reports, on Sunday, one man sustained fatal gunshot injuries at Bagatelle, Castries during a drive-by.

His death occurred at about 3:30 pm.

Police have identified the deceased as Kevin Dupree, also known as ‘Bim Bim’.

Officers are investigating a report that a woman was also shot.

In addition, during what investigators believe may have been a retaliatory incident, two men sustained gunshot injuries at Entrepot, Castries.

Both were rushed to the OKEU Hospital where their medical condition was unclear.

Saint Lucia has so far confirmed 42 homicides in 2024.