One Man Dead, Two Hospitalised After Shootings In Vieux Fort And Castries – St. Lucia Times News

One man is dead, and two others were in hospital after separate shooting incidents in Vieux Fort and Castries on Saturday night.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased as Jesus Blanchard of West Hall Group, Vieux Fort.

Police disclosed that they responded to a shooting report on Hospital Road Vieux Fort and, on arrival, found that fire service personnel were leaving with the victim.

According to the police, 21-year-old Jesus Blanchard was pronounced dead at 11:53 pm.

The law enforcement officials said he appeared to have entry and exit wounds from his head to his torso.

Hours before the fatal Vieux Fort shooting, emergency personnel from the fire service headquarters in Castries reported transporting two men, aged 35 and 40, to the OKEU Hospital after a shooting incident at Faux A Chaud, Castries.

When they transported the patients, the responders said one was in stable condition, and the other was critical.

There are no further details at present.

