One Man Dead, Other People Injured In Separate Vieux Fort Road Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

One man was pronounced dead, and four individuals sustained injuries from two separate road accidents in Vieux Fort on Friday night.

Emergency officials told St Lucia Times that the Vieux Fort fire station received a call for assistance around 8:34 pm after a collision between two vehicles on the Vieux Fort-Laborie Highway.

On the scene, the responders said the driver of one of the vehicles exhibited no vital signs.

In contrast, the other vehicle’s occupant sustained injuries, including a laceration above the right eye.

The emergency personnel transported both individuals to St Jude Hospital, where the driver, who had exhibited no vital signs, was pronounced dead shortly after 9.00 pm.

Later that night, around 10:41 pm, the fire service received another distress call regarding a head-on collision on the St Jude Highway involving two vehicles.

The fire service said it transported three patients to St Jude Hospital due to that incident.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Stock image.

