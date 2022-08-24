One Man Dead, Another Critical After Desruisseaux Shootings – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

One man is dead and another was reported critical at St Jude Hospital after separate shooting incidents in Desruisseaux, Micoud on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Karch Pamphille, 26, of Desruisseaux.

According to reports, he sustained several gunshot wounds close to midnight and later succumbed.

Earlier, about 9:00 pm, Kevin Tal, alias ‘Korean’ of Bruceville, Vieux Fort, sustained gunshot wounds near the Desruisseaux multipurpose court.

The 23-year-old was admitted to the hospital and was reported to be in an unstable condition.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

