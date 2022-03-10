One Dead, Three Injured In Vieux Fort Gun Violence – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

One man is dead, and three others are nursing injuries in hospital after gun violence erupted in Vieux Fort in the Clarke Street area Thursday afternoon.

Police have identified the deceased as Dawit Charles, 22, of West Hall Group, Vieux Fort.

The three men who sustained injuries due to the shooting, believed to be gang-related, have not been officially identified.

But according to reports, the they were in stable condition when transported to the hospital.

Residents of the community said the shooting occurred while a funeral service for a ‘well known’ individual was taking place.

Headline photo: Police on the scene

