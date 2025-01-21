On World Cancer Day, Health Minister Promises Better Cancer Care, Support for All

As the world unites to observe World Cancer Day 2025, Minister for Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Moses Jn Baptiste has reinforced the Saint Lucia government’s unwavering commitment to improving cancer prevention and care.

This year’s observance of World Cancer Day, under the theme Act Against Cancer: Lifestyle, Screenings, Advocacy, highlights the urgent need for proactive cancer prevention, early detection, and equitable healthcare access.

“Early detection is key to improving outcomes,” Minister Jn Baptiste said. “We have expanded services to ensure that Saint Lucians have access to screenings at no cost. PSA tests for prostate cancer are now available at select primary care wellness centres, and we have introduced advanced cervical and breast cancer diagnostic equipment. These investments save lives.”

The health minister added: “We are committed to breaking barriers in cancer care. No one should be denied access to screening, treatment, or support because of where they live or their financial situation. By strengthening healthcare infrastructure and advocating for equity, we are building a future where every Saint Lucian has a fighting chance against cancer.”

Through its Pledge 5 Challenge, the Ministry of Health is encouraging citizens to take five simple steps: adopt healthier habits, undergo regular screenings, support cancer survivors, raise awareness, and inspire others to join the fight against cancer.

Cancer remains a major public health challenge in Saint Lucia. Between 2018 and 2024, the country recorded 1 519 cases of cancer, with prostate cancer being the most prevalent among men and breast cancer leading among women.

Despite this, there has been a significant decrease in cancer-related deaths, dropping from 330 in 2023 to 168 in 2024, highlighting the impact of early detection and improved healthcare services.

The ministry has urged all citizens to take action, schedule routine screenings, practise a healthier lifestyle, and support advocacy efforts.

“Every effort counts in reducing the burden of cancer and creating a healthier, stronger Saint Lucia,” it said.