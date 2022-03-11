Oliver Gobat Sports Fund To Hold Fundraising Golf Day – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Oliver Gobat Sports (TOGS) Funds was set up by the Gobat family, in memory of their third son, known by many as “Ollie” who was tragically murdered almost 8 years ago on 25th April 2014.

To date, no one has been apprehended for this crime but his legacy and passion for St.

Lucia and various sports live on through the Fund, which will assist young St. Lucian citizens, to pursue and achieve their sporting goals.

Over the past 6 years TOGs has distributed over EC $500,000.00 to the youth of St Lucia who are engaged in sports. We have supported many young athletes including Mikaili Charlemagne (an Olympian), Delan Edwin (the fastest man in St Lucia) and Keymani Thomas the Junior golfers through Grow Well who won last week’s tournament!

TOGS Fund is holding a Golf Day on Saturday, 19th March 2022 at Sandals Golf and Country Club, Cap Estate, Gros Islet. This is our main fundraiser for the year and we welcome all sponsors.

Ollie was passionate about fitness and sport, and would want the fund to help young people of all ages and abilities, where government and sporting associations are unable to assist on their own.

Ollie was born in St. Lucia and loved the country of his birth.

He spent the last 10 years of his life promoting the island and made a significant contribution to the successful completion of The Landings.

As a family, we too share this passion, we believe that participation in sports offers many benefits, and can help develop:

• Constructive use of energy in growing youths

• A sense of self-esteem, achievement and self-discipline

• Teamwork

• Responsibility and avenue for career development

• An understanding of health and fitness, and a fit body

For more information on TOGS FUND please visit our Facebook page: TOGS, and at our website: www.theolivergobatsportsfund.com

Headline photo: Oliver Gobat Source: Oliver Gobat Sports Fund

