Oliver Gobat Sports Fund Presents Cheque To South Castries Cricket Association – St. Lucia Times News

The Oliver Gobat Sports Fund continued its financial assistance to sports on the island.

The South Castries Cricket Association (SCCA) is the latest recipient of assistance for a T10 competition to commence later this month.

At the cheques presentation which took place yesterday at Cap Masion Hotel, Director Helen Gobat indicated that ‘Ollie’ was passionate about fitness and sport, and would want the fund to help young people of all ages and abilities, where government and sporting associations are unable to assist on their own.

Secretary of the SCCA Ashline St Martin, who received the cheque on behalf of her association, thanked the Oliver Gobat Sports Fund for considering and accepting their request for a contribution towards the sponsorship of a T10 competition.

She also indicated that this would be the perfect catalyst for getting back onto the field of play considering Covid had poured a damper on sporting activities over the last two years.

The Oliver Gobat Sports (TOGS) Funds was set up by the Gobat family, in memory of their third son, known by many as “Ollie” who was tragically murdered almost 8 years ago on 25th April 2014.

