OKEU Hospital Welcomes Four Babies On New Year’s Day – St. Lucia Times News

The Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital says it welcomed four babies on New Year’s day, the first putting in her appearance just after 1:00 am.

The girl, whose 27-year old mother Kisa Daniel named Elana, weighed six pounds.

Kisa told St Lucia Times the child, whose father is Marius Edwards, is her third.

Both mother and baby are doing well.

Kisa said she and the newborn were back home about midday on the same day the child was born.

In addition, the Maynard Hill, Castries, resident thanked God that the birth had no complications.

She noted that relatives and friends are happy for the newborn and have been expressing their joy regarding the delivery.

“My phone is blowing up every day,” Kisa expressed.

Headline photo: Baby Elana

