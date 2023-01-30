OfReg appoints Cayman’s first Consumer Council Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

OfReg has appointed seven members of the public to the Cayman Islands’ first Consumer Council.

The new council’s primary purpose is to represent consumers and protect their rights by identifying and advising the regulator on issues affecting them across the utilities sector.

The Council’s role includes gathering statistical information and providing reports and proposals to OfReg on consumer issues.

The new Council Members are:

Mr George R. Ebanks, Council ChairMr Tony Catalanotto, Council MemberMs Judy Dilbert, Council MemberMr John Paul Meyer, Council MemberMs Megan Ritch, Council MemberMs Alanna Warwick-Smith, Council MemberMs Natalie Holder-Wellington, Council Member

In a statement on behalf of the new council, the Chair, Ebanks, said, “I wish to commend OfReg for having the foresight and wisdom in establishing the Consumer Council. The council is not a formal committee of OfReg and will be operating autonomously but will be active on behalf of consumers in making proposals and providing advice to OfReg for further action.

“Under my chairmanship, the council will aim to discharge its duties by seeking out the views of each and every consumer of these Islands. To be successful, we must be an active conduit through which the average ‘man on the street’ consumer can, and must, have a seat at the table of regulatory compliance and transparency.”

Ebanks’ statement declared the council’s commitment to becoming the voice of consumer complaints in the utilities sector, by ensuring the progress of complaints to the management level of OfReg for formal processing.

He also promised the Council would represent consumers across the Cayman Islands by seeking out information about consumer matters and the views of consumers by holding public Consumer Council meetings in each district, including Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. OfReg is currently looking for a local representative for the Sister Islands and interested persons are asked to email Da********@of***.ky.

“The council will be a strong advocate and demonstrate to the average consumer that the council is on their side as we develop a partnership with them that reflects their views and ensures that OfReg will be confident in our reports to them.”

The new Consumer Council will report directly to OfReg CEO, Peter Gough who said, “OfReg has a statutory obligation to represent and protect the rights of the consumer in the utility sectors. The new Consumer Council is a crucial element of ensuring we do so effectively, and we look forward to working with the chair and the rest of the council members in fulfilling our responsibilities to consumers in the Cayman Islands.”

Persons wishing to contact the Council may email of******************@gm***.com or call 949-9307, or 516-9885.

NewsAmericasNow.com