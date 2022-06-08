Official Saint Lucia Carnival Website Goes Live – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The official website for Saint Lucia Carnival 2022, www.carnivalsaintlucia.com has officially gone live.

The website features details on the history of carnival, the schedule of approved events for Carnival 2022 and updates on events, the rules and judging criteria for the various competitions, event galleries from previous carnivals and much more.

The website also features a live chat feature to provide real-time responses to any user questions.

“We want to ensure that everyone stays up to date on all things relating to St. Lucia Carnival 2022. Whether you’re a local trying to decide which events you’ll be taking in, or a visitor to our island hoping to experience the full extent of Saint Lucia Carnival, www.saintluciacarnival.com is the place to go.” said Tamara Gibson, Chairperson of the Carnival Planning & Management Committee.

The Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) announced that the website makes it easy for persons to access all information relating to Carnival 2022 in a very engaging, easy to navigate, user-friendly, interface.

The CPMC invites all to explore the new website at www.saintluciacarnival.com and stay abreast on everything relating to Saint Lucia Carnival 2022.

Source: Carnival Planning and Management Committee. Headline photo: Internet stock image

