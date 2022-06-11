Officer Ellie Duquesne Excels In Tradewinds Jungle Warfare Course – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The RSLPF is proud of its participation in Exercise Tradewinds 2022 and is extremely proud of Ellie Duquesne of the SSU who successfully completed the four-week Jungle Warfare Certification Course during the Exercise.

The course was designed to train and assess military personnel’s physical endurance, mental fortitude and leadership ability under incredibly challenging circumstances in an austere jungle environment.

Nineteen military and para-military personnel commenced the course and only nine completed.

Ellie Duquesne was the only para-military member who successfully completed the course.

Duquesne received high praise from his course mates and the Officer Commanding the Belize Jungle School and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force’s his stellar performance.

The RSLPF looks forward to its participation in Exercise Tradewinds in Guyana in 2023.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

