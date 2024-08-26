Officer Discharges Weapon To Disperse Gros Islet Crowd

Police have confirmed that an officer discharged his weapon Saturday night to disperse an agitated crowd during a fete in Gros Islet, after members of the crowd converged on other law enforcement enforcers.

The police said they had separated a fight at the activity earlier, but some individuals returned to engage in a bigger fracas.

According to reports, officers again got involved.

However, it is reported that crowd members decided to turn their attention to the officers.

As a result, when an officer discharged his weapon, and the crowd dispersed.

A social media video showed an officer surrounded by a vocal crowd.

After the officer drew his weapon and started firing several shots into the air, members of the crowd ran away.

There were no reports of injuries or arrests.

PHOTO: Screen grab from social media video.