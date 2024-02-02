Off Duty Police Recover Firearm Magazine, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times

On Monday, January 29, 2024, about 12:30am the Dennery Police Station initiated an investigation, after a male was found in possession of ammunition along High Street, Dennery.
Off duty Police Officers were at an establishment when they observed a male who exhibited suspicious behaviour.
In a courageous act, the off duty Police Officers confronted the suspect and carried out a search of his person.
This search led to the discovery and seizure of an extended magazine and twenty-eight (28) rounds of .40 calibre ammunition. As a result, the officers made an arrest.
The male suspect has been identified as forty-four-year-old (44) Lesley William of Over the Bridge, Dennery.
As part of the investigations into this matter, a search was conducted on this suspect’s premises, however, nothing of evidentiary value was recovered.
Lesley William was formally charged for the offences of Possession of Component Part of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. He was escorted to the First District Court for bail consideration.
For Possession of Component Part of a Firearm: Bail was granted in the sum of ten thousand (XCD10, 000.00) dollars, cash, suitable surety or land documents.
For Possession of Ammunition: Bail was granted in the sum of fifteen thousand (XCD15, 000.00) dollars, cash, suitable surety, or land documents.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
