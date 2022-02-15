Off-Duty Officer Wounded In Coolie Town Incident Could Face Disciplinary Action – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

An off-duty police officer wounded in a hail of gunfire while a party was in progress outside of confinement hours at Coolie Town, Marigot, could face disciplinary action.

The officer was among five people hurt due to Sunday night’s incident, in which three people also died.

“Unfortunately a police officer got injured in the incident which took place in Marigot. Yes, it was beyond the confinement hours. Due to the fact of the discipline of the force we all have to follow the rules, regulations, the laws etc. It is true that that officer should not have been there,” Deputy Police Commissioner Dorian O’ Brian told a news conference on Monday.

O’ Brian said, as a result, there would be an investigation to determine why the off-duty officer was there.

– Advertisement –

“If it is found that he was not supposed to have been there disciplinary action will be taken,” he stated.

At the same time, O’ Brian, on behalf of the hierarchy of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), wished the wounded cop and others injured in the Coolie Town incident a speedy recovery and expressed condolences to the family and friends of the bereaved.

Sunday’s triple-homicide has sent shockwaves through the Coolie Town community, and residents blame a rival gangs conflict for the tragedy.

Police say that more than one shooter was involved based on preliminary reports.

– Advertisement –