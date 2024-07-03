OECS Director General Saddened At Hurricane Beryl’s Devastation

The Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has expressed sadness over Hurricane Beryl’s destructive path through the Caribbean, notably the storm’s severe impact on Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines both reported loss of life in the Category Four hurricane’s fury.
OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules extended his deepest condolences to the families and all those impacted by the extreme weather event.
Beryl was the earliest Category 4 Atlantic Hurricane on record to form in the hurricane season.
Dr. Jules said it was a stark reminder of the realities of climate change and its adverse impacts affecting Small Island Developing States (SIDS).
“As a region, we must continue to remain vigilant and prepared against these impacts in what is only the beginning of an active hurricane season. Collective action and solidarity are now required to support all those affected,” Jules stated.
He disclosed that the OECS Commission was working to support Member States and called upon the international community and development partners to support the region’s rebuilding and resilience efforts.
The OECS Director-General commended the Saint Lucia Government for providing a helicopter to take the Prime Minister of Grenada around the affected areas.
The helicopter also transported urgently needed medical supplies.
In addition, Jules commended France for its assistance.
“As individual islands, we may be small, but as one region, together we can withstand and overcome all challenges,” he declared.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.