OECS Concerned Over U.S. Continued SSOT Listing Of Cuba

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has welcomed the recent decision by the Government of the United States of America to remove the Republic of Cuba from its list of States that are “not cooperating fully” in its fight against terrorism.
However, in a statement on Tuesday, the OECS noted with ‘alarming concern’ the U.S. Government’s decision to continue to include the Republic of Cuba on the U.S. State Department’s list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT).
The statement described the decision as arbitrary and denounced ‘these baseless accusations.’
The OECS disclosed acute awareness that maintaining Cuba on the SSOT list has caused and continues to cause immense hardship and suffering to the Cuban people.
As a result, the organisation called on the United States Government to immediately remove Cuba from that list.
The OECS also reaffirmed its rejection of the unilateral imposition by the United States of America of the 62-year-old economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba.
“This embargo, as well as the designation of Cuba as a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” are unjust and wrongly imposed upon the people of Cuba,” the OECS statement declared.
The statement urged the immediate termination of the embargo and the terrorism sponsor designation, to facilitate relief to the harsh conditions the Cuban people have endured.
In addition, the OECS reaffirmed its solidarity with the Government and people of Cuba.
