OECS Commission Pays Tribute To Madeleine Albright – St. Lucia Times News

As the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright led the State Department with distinction; she was a role model and a champion of diplomacy, multilateral action and international cooperation.

Albright was a pioneer for women globally, a fighter for freedom and democracy on behalf of all humanity, and an inspiration to many.

The Commission of the OECS joins the United States of America in paying tribute to Madeleine Albright and extends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, and to the Government and people of the United States of America on this immense loss.