OECS Commission, CARILEC Forge Alliance To Advance Sustainable Energy – St. Lucia Times

In response to rising energy costs and the global imperative for cleaner energy sources, the OECS and CARILEC have committed to forging strategic partnerships that will revolutionise the energy landscape of the Eastern Caribbean.The MOU epitomises their shared vision of harnessing an optimal energy mix, fostering innovation, and implementing policies that pave the way for a more secure, resilient, and sustainable energy future.

Under the guidance of this MOU, the OECS Commission and CARILEC will harness their collective expertise to:

Identify and implement sustainable energy solutions and technological advancements.

– Advertisement –

Enhance capacity building and provide technical assistance.

Encourage proactive policy formulation and energy regulation.

Collaborate with potential partners to secure investments.

Facilitate data collection and economic analysis for informed decision-making.

Promote project development, including public-private partnerships.

Foster the emergence of innovative business models aligned with evolving energy demands.

Explore pooled procurement opportunities for the OECS electricity sector.

Recognising the exigency of a comprehensive approach to sustainable energy development, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules emphasised the significance of this collaboration with CARILEC during his remarks, stating,

‘The MOU recognises energy development as a critical priority for the socio-economic advancement of the region. CARILEC’s role as a pivotal player in the sustainable energy transition in the Caribbean is central to this collaboration, with the organisation poised to lead in elevating the standards of electric utility services and championing the interests of the power industry across the Caribbean.’

Executive Director of CARILEC Dr. Cletus Bertin hailed the MOU signing with the OECS Commission as historic, citing the role of its OECS based membership in the founding and history of the organisation. Dr. Bertin also highlighted the areas of particular priority under the MOU. According to him,

‘The areas of focus are very timely, and we are looking at joint initiatives in pooled procurement, central warehousing, geothermal energy and legislative reform, all of which are critical areas for energy transitioning, energy security and energy independence in the Eastern Caribbean in particular, and the wider Caribbean in general.’

The implementation of this MOU will be guided by the resources and legal frameworks of both organisations.

Regular engagements will ensure monitoring of progress, planning of future initiatives, and proper reporting and recognition of collaborative efforts.

As articulated by Dr. Jules, this MOU serves as a pivotal step towards effecting transformative change in the energy sector of the Eastern Caribbean, paving the way for energy security and socio-economic advancement through collective action and strategic partnerships.

The collaboration between the OECS and CARILEC holds immense promise for revolutionising the region’s energy landscape and ensuring a sustainable future for its citizens.

SOURCE: Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States