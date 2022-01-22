OECS Chairman Congratulates ‘Sister Mia’ – Cites Need For Closer Engagement – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

OECS Chairman Dr. Keith Mitchell has raised the issue of closer engagement between the sub-region and Barbados in a message congratulating that country’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley, whom he referred to as ‘Sister Mia’, on her election win.

“Many years ago, Sir Arthur Lewis proposed closer engagement between Barbados and the countries of the Eastern Caribbean. Today, the need for this remains acute,” Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, asserted.

“Therefore, the OECS stands willing to continue building upon the longstanding ties,” he expressed.

According to the OECS Chairman, the ties have yielded shared institutions such as the Regional Security System (RSS) which assumes even greater responsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitchell also mentioned areas of disaster response, illegal interdiction, and citizen safety.

“We will continue to promote and facilitate the integration of our countries for the mutual benefit of all our people,” he declared.

Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party (BLP) won all 30 seats in the House of Assembly in Wednesday’s poll, a repeat of its performance in the 2018 general elections.

The OECS Chairman extended ‘hearty congratulations’ to the Barbados Prime Minister on behalf of the sub-regional group on her re-election for a second term.

Mitchell said although he and individual heads have congratulated ‘Sister Mia’ and the BLP, it was important that the current chair of the sub-regional grouping document acknowledgment of the outcome of the electoral process given the historically close ties between Barbados and the OECS.

“The people of Barbados have delivered a resounding vote of confidence in the BLP administration, and I, therefore, pledge the commitment of the OECS in continuing to work collaboratively with the Government and people of Barbados,” the Grenada Prime Minister stated.

