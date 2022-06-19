OECS Celebrates 41 Years – St. Lucia Times News

On 18th June, 2022, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) celebrates 41 years since the signing on the Treaty of Basseterre which established the Organisation and 11 years since the signing of the Revised Treaty of Basseterre (RTB) which established the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union (ECEU).

The free movement of goods, services, capital and people and the right of establishment – the deep economic integration that encompasses the RTB – enhances the growth and prosperity of our people.

The architects of the OECS, cognizant of the strength in unity, committed their efforts and resources to the vision of social cohesion and economic development for their peoples, thus formalizing this arrangement for integration, upon which much of our society has been built.

This year’s theme, “41 Years of Integration: Overcoming Challenges to Build Resilience and Sustainability”, speaks to the tenacity and will of our people in spite of the challenges faced by our Region, and further places a spotlight on regional advocacy on securing Climate Action.

The Second National Determined Contribution (NDC) Investment Forum scheduled to take place in Saint Lucia, from 5th to 7th July 2022, will bring together ministers, investors, private sector actors, development partners, regional institutions and technical experts to focus on opportunities to mobilise financial support for NDC implementation in the Region.

Referring to the anniversary of the OECS, Her Excellency Elma Gene Isaac, Saint Lucia’s Ambassador to CARICOM and OECS, stated that the occasion provides an opportunity for Saint Lucia to highlight key achievements of the Organisation from its inception, in line with the goals articulated by the RTB. Today, citizens of the seven OECS Protocol Member States can move, live and work freely in Protocol Member States without the need for a work permit or skills certificate, thus providing access to avenues for development.

The 41st Anniversary of the OECS is being commemorated through a number of activities including a Thanksgiving Service which as was held on Monday 13th June 2022, OECS Flag Colours Day on 17th June 2022 and a virtual Flag Raising Ceremony on 18th June 2022.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister