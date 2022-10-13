Odsan Community Centre Completed – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Economic Development is proud to announce the completion of the Odsan Community Centre.

Construction of the Odsan Community Centre is one of many facilitated by the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP), aimed at creating a more climate resilient Saint Lucia. Community Centres in Blanchard, Piaye and Roblot are also currently under construction. Primarily the building will act as a Human Resource Centre and an emergency shelter for the district.

Completion of the Odsan Community Centre contributes to an increase in the number of school facilities, health centres and emergency shelters with reduced vulnerability to landslips, flooding and other climate-related events.

This reduction in climate vulnerability is a direct result of the intervention of the DVRP. To adhere to the mandate of disaster vulnerability reduction, the building includes a wheelchair access ramp, a rainwater harvesting system and hurricane resilient roofs, windows and doors.

The facility is a two-story reinforced concrete structure with a total floor area of 547.2 square metres. It is inclusive of general earthworks, building services such as electricity and plumbing and modern amenities such as air conditioning.

The facility will include several rooms such as an IT Room, a teaching room, offices, a front desk, a conference room and space for a stage and theatre. Construction of the facility was concluded on September 23, 2022.

The Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) aims to reduce disaster vulnerability and increase long term climate resilience in Saint Lucia by addressing the multi-faceted risks associated with hydrometeorological events.

The DVRP also finances emerging reconstruction activities which are implemented to rectify the damage caused by the 2013 Christmas Eve Trough.

SOURCE: Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project

