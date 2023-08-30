Odlum City Man Charged With 2022 Triple Murder – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has made headway into an ongoing investigation, reference to a triple homicide that occurred between 12:00am on Tuesday February 22, 2022, and 6:00 am on Wednesday 23 February, 2022 at La Toc Road, Castries.

In October of the year 2022 Marvin Gabriel, a resident of Bois Patat, Castries, and Junior Herman, a resident of Odlum City, Castries, were charged for causing the deaths of Samantha Eugene, Constant Thomas and Elisha Thomas, at La Toc, Castries.

On Wednesday August 23, 2023 Shem Bennett, a resident of Odlum City, Castries, was arrested for the offences of Murder and Participation in a Gang to Commit an Indictable Offence to wit: Murder, in connection to the deaths of Constant Thomas, Samantha Eugene and Elisha Thomas.

On Monday August 29, 2023 Bennet was charged for the triple murders of Constant Thomas, Samantha Eugene and Elisha Thomas. He was presented before the Magistrate’s Court for bail, and was subsequently remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police force would like to express its gratitude to the public for their unwavering support in our ongoing fight against crime. We believe that together, we can make Saint Lucia a better and safer place for all.

The organization continues to appeal to anyone who may have information about any criminal activity to contact the crime hotline at 555, which is a safe and reliable way to give information anonymously.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –