Obafemi Poyotte A Goal Scoring Machine

The most important statistic in football is goals scored, and in this regard, Vieux Fort South’s Obafemi Poyotte stood out during the inaugural Saint Lucia Semi-Professional Football League campaign.

At just 17 years old, Poyotte scored eight crucial goals, leading his team to Super League glory and earning promotion to the First Division, or Premier League. His prowess in front of goal is even more impressive when considering that some of the defenders he faced were older and more experienced than he is, further highlighting his talent and potential.

A past student of Micoud Secondary School, Poyotte began his football journey under the guidance of his father, Alvin Poyotte, at a club he founded called Shamballa Shiloh. Drawing inspiration from professionals like Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, the youngster worked his way to a spot on his district’s senior team.

In an exclusive interview with St Lucia Times, Poyotte shared that football was an integral part of his life from the very beginning. He said the development of his skills was greatly supported by the guidance of his coaches.

“I didn’t really have a choice. I was born into this football life,” he said. “I just work really hard in training at home. My coaches have really pushed me to be the best I can be. They always told me to never stop running, always keep the defence under pressure, and when the chances come, just make them count. So, that’s exactly what I did.”

Despite his young age, Poyotte is also passionate about helping his peers and those younger than him in their football development. He said: “I find it very impactful to encourage people to work hard until they reach the top. My message to all the youngsters who want to play football is to work hard, don’t give up, and never let anyone put you down or tell you that you can’t.”

Poyotte has big aspirations for further developing his game and becoming even more clinical in front of goal. He issued a warning to his opponents for next season’s First Division campaign: “This will not be my last golden boot.”