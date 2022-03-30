O.J. Simpson Weighs In On Will Smith’s Oscars Slap – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former football star and actor O.J. Simpson has said that he understands Will Smith’s frustration following a slapping incident at the Oscars.

Smith made headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and uttering expletives.

Rock had earlier joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, alluding to her shaved head.

Will Smith walked up to Rock on stage, struck him across the face, and then twice screamed, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

O. J. Simpson, an acquitted murder defendant, and convicted armed robber, took to Twitter on Monday to share his thoughts on the controversy.

He tweeted that Smith, 53, was “wrong” but that he understood the sentiment, having been the subject of comedian routines in the past.

But at the same time, the former football star described the incident as unfortunate.

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend in 1995.

” I thought it was a semi-unfunny joke, but I don’t know. I don’t get it. I know this, after what happened to me in Las Vegas if I would have done that in front of a billion people watching around the world they would have given me life without. I’m just saying,” he asserted.

Will Smith issued an apology over the Oscars incident to Chris Rock and the Academy Awards on Monday night following the altercation.

