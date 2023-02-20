NWU To Host Annual Conference Of Delegates – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The National Workers Union (NWU) will be hosting its 2023 Annual Congress of Delegates on Saturday February 25, 2023 commencing from 9:30 a.m.

In this historic year for the organization, the chosen theme is “The National Workers Union at 50 years: Resilient and More Determined than ever to advance the interests of the working people of Saint Lucia”. Delegates from over sixty (60) operational branches of the union will converge at the Conference Room of the John Burke King Industrial Academy at UNITY HOUSE, #7 Maurice Mason Avenue, in Sans Souci, Castries.

At the Open Session, Cde Kimani Pompelis as Chairperson will guide the proceedings. A religious contribution will be made by Father Albert Aaron Smith.

The Welcome Address will be delivered by Secretary General, Cde Johann M. Harewood. The Hon. Minister of Labour, Dr. Virginia Albert Poyotte will also address the delegates.

Dr. Velon John, B.A., M.C.A., LL.B., LL.M., L.E.C., PhD., O.B.E. Barrister Solicitor & Notary Royal and a former Minister of Labour will deliver the Feature Address and declare the Congress open. The Closed Session will receive, deliberate and vote on Financial Statements, Portfolio Reports and Resolutions. A Central Committee will be elected to administer the union’s affairs for the 2023/2024 period and take decisions concerning the future of the organization.

SOURCE: National Workers Union

– Advertisement –