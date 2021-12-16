NWU, National Housing Corporation In Industrial Negotiations

Press Release:– Industrial negotiations between the Management of the Saint Lucia National Housing Corporation and the Leadership and Shop Stewards of the National

Workers Union (NWU) have begun.

The talks which are being held at UNITY HOUSE, the headquarters of the National Workers Union in Sans Souci, centred on a Memorandum of Proposals and areas of concern submitted by the Union.

The parties have agreed to a number of points within the Memorandum. This

would serve as inspiration to both sides in their determination to bring these negotiations to a speedy conclusion.

The National Workers Union and the Saint Lucia National Housing Corporation have enjoyed a healthy industrial relations relationship for over ten (10) years.

– Advertisement –

Meanwhile negotiations have begun between Radio Caribbean International and

the National Workers Union.

– Advertisement –