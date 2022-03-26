NWU Holds Key Meeting At Union Agricultural Station – St. Lucia Times News

The Leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU) and officials from the

Ministry of Agriculture met on Thursday March 24, 2022 at the Union Agricultural

Station.

The union conveyed its position regarding upcoming negotiations with Government which the union figured should be done on an individual Ministerial basis.

The workers conveyed their dissatisfaction with some issues confronting them at

the Union Agricultural Station. Among them included:

i) illegal deductions from workers’ wages

ii) no medical checks despite regular exposure to chemicals

iii) continuous violation of the Health & Safety Act

iv) non-implementation of some provisions of the signed Collective

Agreement between Government of Saint Lucia and the National

Workers Union

The National Workers Union is now requesting an urgent meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development to have discussions on the above mentioned issues and to chart the way forward.

Source: National Workers Union