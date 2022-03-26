NWU Holds Key Meeting At Union Agricultural Station – St. Lucia Times News

The Leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU) and officials from the
Ministry of Agriculture met on Thursday March 24, 2022 at the Union Agricultural
Station.
The union conveyed its position regarding upcoming negotiations with Government which the union figured should be done on an individual Ministerial basis.
The workers conveyed their dissatisfaction with some issues confronting them at
the Union Agricultural Station. Among them included:
i) illegal deductions from workers’ wages
ii) no medical checks despite regular exposure to chemicals
iii) continuous violation of the Health & Safety Act
iv) non-implementation of some provisions of the signed Collective
Agreement between Government of Saint Lucia and the National
Workers Union
The National Workers Union is now requesting an urgent meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development to have discussions on the above mentioned issues and to chart the way forward.
Source: National Workers Union