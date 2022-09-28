NWU, CARILEC Conclude Industrial Negotiations – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Negotiations between the Management of Caribbean Utilities Companies Limited (CARILEC) and the Leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU) and Shop Steward have been satisfactorily concluded.

The new industrial accord will run for a period of three (3) years and will provide a Lump Sum of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) each in Years One and Two and a three percent (3%) general wage increase in Year Three.