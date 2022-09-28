NWU, CARILEC Conclude Industrial Negotiations – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
The new industrial accord will run for a period of three (3) years and will provide a Lump Sum of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) each in Years One and Two and a three percent (3%) general wage increase in Year Three.
All arrangements are being made between the Company and the NWU to have the industrial accord officially signed at the Department of Labour shortly.
Meanwhile representatives of the Vieux Fort based Recyclene Solutions Ltd and the National Workers Union have exchanged the Memorandum of Proposals that would form the basis for upcoming negotiations between the company and the National Workers Union.
Both sides have indicated their willingness to complete the process within the shortest possible period.
SOURCE: National Workers Union. Headline photo: Stock image.