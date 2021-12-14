Nuvei Announces Partnership with FTX to Provide Instant Payment Solutions on One of the World’s Largest Digital Currency Exchanges

CaribPR Wire, MONTREAL and Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, Dec. 14, 2021: Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today it has entered into a partnership with FTX Trading LTD (“FTX”), owner and operator of FTX.COM, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange. This partnership with Nuvei will enable FTX to provide its users instant payment solutions for an enhanced customer journey and experience.

Through this collaboration, FTX can now offer users access to Nuvei’s innovative payment solutions that significantly improves the user journey, enabling instant deposits that support high value transactions. This in return will help FTX’s users to buy cryptocurrencies faster and in a more secured way.

“Our partnership with FTX demonstrates Nuvei’s leadership in the growing cryptocurrency vertical and shows our ability to provide innovative solutions for customers of all types around the world,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “FTX is one of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help simplify the transaction experience for their customers and speed processing times. Together, we will provide instant payment deposits, supporting the higher value transactions that are often required in cryptocurrency trading. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with FTX and to expand the partnership to provide more APMs and enable payouts, bringing the latest innovations to their payment capabilities.”

“We want our users to have a frictionless experience and be able to convert from fiat to crypto and back seamlessly. We are thrilled to partner with an innovative company like Nuvei to provide a reliable payment on and off-ramp for our users,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX.

