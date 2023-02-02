Nursery schools to be constructed in Swan Village, Non Pareil

Black Immigrant Daily News

As the government continues to ensure accessible education for all, two new nursery schools will be built this year at Swan Village and Non Pareil in Region Four.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, while responding to questions in the National Assembly’s Committee of Supply, announced that some $355 million will be allocated towards the construction of the schools, among other programmes to enhance education delivery.

The Minister also identified other schools that will benefit from rehabilitation, including those at Soesdyke, Diamond, and Grove.

Roads and bridges will also be done in these areas to complement the schools.

In September last, an $89 million nursery school was officially commissioned Martyrs’ Ville, with others commissioned in Abram Zuil, Queenstown, and Sebai in 2022. (DPI)

NewsAmericasNow.com