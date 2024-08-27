NURC Responds To Smear Attempts Against It & Allison Jean

The National Utilities Regulatory Commission (NURC) has responded to social media smear attempts against it and its former Chief Executive Officer, Allison Jean, following her resignation.
In a statement, the NURC indicated that Jean’s employment was transparent, she never received or paid herself unauthorised salary increases, and she served the organisation well.
The complete statement, signed by NURC Chairman Lawrence Nervais, appears below:
Consequent upon totally unfounded rumors circulating on social media and elsewhere that attempt to tarnish the reputation of the NURC and its former CEO, Mrs. Alison Jean, the NURC Board of Commissioners states categorically:
• Mrs. Jean never received from the Board, neither did she ever pay herself, any unauthorized increase(s) to her monthly salary
• The NURC is audited annually. The audited report is sent to the relevant/responsible ministry where it is subsequently transmitted to Parliament for tabling. At no point did the auditors intimate even a hint of fraud regarding the NURC.
• Mrs. Jean was employed by the Commission through a transparent recruitment process where a number of applicants were interviewed. The recruitment process was strictly in accordance with NURC Act No. 3, Section 13 of 2016 and Human Resource procedures.
• Mrs. Jean served the NURC extremely well, navigating a period of high cost and low revenues, while building a formidable team of professionals who continue to drive the organization forward.
The NURC Board of Commissioners and staff therefore reiterate our thanks to Mrs. Jean for her invaluable contribution to the NURC and wish her well in her future endeavours.
