NTN will be off air this weekend

(GIS NOTICE) — Please note that the National Television Network (NTN) will be off air from July 4 to 5due to electrical maintenance work being undertaken by LUCELEC.

The National Television Network apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal viewers.

Thank you in advance for your patience. — SOURCE: Government Information Service (GIS)

