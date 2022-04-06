NPA Welcomes Plans To Adopt Kweyol In Saint Lucia Schools Fully – St. Lucia Times News

Stock photo (Courtesy Annie Spratt)

The National Principals Association (NPA) has welcomed a plan to fully adopt Kweyol in schools across Saint Lucia, asserting that Saint Lucians are Kweyol people and the language represents their identity that they must embrace.

However, NPA President Valerie St Helene-Henry has acknowledged that the initiative will present initial challenges.

“It will be a long process, but we are ready,” she told St Lucia Times.

According to local education officials, the plan is to get students bilingual by the end of primary school and bi-literate by the end of secondary school.

St Helene-Henry noted that Saint Lucians already speak English and Kweyol.

The NPA President also observed that right now, some people look down on Kweyol and stigmatise individuals who speak it.

“We need to destigmatise it and stop the stereotyping. I know it is going to be difficult especially in some schools. It depends on where the children are from and what homes. The parents need to embrace it as well,” the NPA official said.

In addition, she noted that training teachers is part of the process, while monitoring is also essential to ensure that the Kweyol language is being used well and in the right way.

