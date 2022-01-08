NPA Supports Continuing Face-To-Face Schooling – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The President of the National Principals Association (NPA), Valerie St Helen-Henry, has supported continuing face-to-face schooling announced this week by Chief Education Officer Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer against the backdrop of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of December 16, Saint Lucia has been facing a fifth wave of the virus amid fears that although the Island has not confirmed the presence of the Omicron Variant, it may well be here.

“We are very happy that the children are going to return next week,” the NPA President told HTS Evening News on Friday.

“We have a lot of work to do. We think that the face to face instruction is the best way for now because we have a number of gaps that we are trying to breach,” St Helen-Henry observed.

“We know we are in an environment of being very careful because of health and safety. We have that first and foremost. We have been in this for the past two years. When the children are at school they know what is expected of them so they are safe at school in terms of following the protocols,” the NPA official told HTS.

And while acknowledging that there will be concerns and challenges, St Helen-Henry asserted that the education sector must learn to adapt and live with the COVID-19 virus.

“What if this remains with us for the next ten years? Are our children going to continue to suffer? No. We have to become responsible adults and to know that what we do out there will affect the children. And so we will have the challenges, but we are being educated every day as to what we need to do,” the NPA President said.

“We have to follow the protocols, we have to be vaccinated – this is what is there and we have to try to be responsible adults,” St Helen-Henry noted.

