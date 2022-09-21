NPA Issues Statement On SMC Hair Grooming Controversy – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Principals’ Association (NPA) has commented on the hair grooming controversy at St. Mary’s College (SMC), lamenting that it has gone to litigation.

In a statement Wednesday, the NPA said it was ‘distinctly aware’ of the ramifications of the case on the wider education system.

The complete NPA statement appears below:

Statement By The National Principals’ Association On Impasse Between St. Mary’s College and Parent

As a professional organisation, the NPA has taken a keen interest in developments related to the impasse at caption.

While we lament that the matter has gone to litigation, we are distinctly aware of the ramifications of such a case on the wider education system.

All schools have rules tailored to the specific contexts of their individual environments. However, we believe that this situation presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders to unite in a collective effort to, as much as possible, standardise school rules within the parameters of the Education Act.

To this end, the NPA stands ready to engage the respective stakeholders in an effort to begin this consultation process.

Headline photo courtesy Salah Regouane (Unsplash.com)

