Notice To Clients Regarding COVID-19 Testing For Travel During The Holiday Season

Press Release:- Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) would like to advise on the Ezra Long Laboratory’s services during the holiday season, particularly for travellers who require pre-departure COVID-19 PCR testing to the USA.

The Department of Molecular Biology of the Ezra Long Laboratory, responsible for the receipt of samples, testing and reporting of results, is devoted to providing reliable and timely essential services to our clients.

However, fast turnaround times depend on timely receipt of high-quality samples at the laboratory.

Due to the new requirements for travellers to the USA, nasopharyngeal samples for PCR testing should arrive at the laboratory no later than 12 noon on the day before the flight’s departure from Saint Lucia.

This is to ensure timely sample processing and reporting of results. MHMC cannot guarantee same day processing of samples arriving after 12 noon on the day before

travel.

For example, if you are travelling to the USA on Tuesday at 2pm, then your sample should be taken as early as possible on Monday to arrive at the lab before 12 noon on Monday for same day processing.

MHMC remains committed to serving you throughout the holiday season. The department’s

operating hours for receipt of samples during the holiday season is as follows:

● Friday 24th to Monday 27th December 2021 – 8:00am to 12:00 noon

● Friday 31st December 2021 to 2nd January 2022 – 8:00am to 12:00 noon

Please note that we cannot guarantee same day processing of samples arriving after 12 noon. If you have any questions concerning this notice, please feel free to reach out to the Ezra Long Laboratory within the operating hours via telephone at 758-458-6739 or 758-458-6740.

