Normal School Operations To Resume Next Week Monday – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training notes the general decline in the numbers of the fifth wave of Covid-19 cases and has maintained continued engagement and dialogue with our various stakeholders.

Given this general improvement of the national health situation and the reduced impact on the school system a decision has been taken to resume school for all groups and subsectors on Monday February 07, 2022, using the face-to-face modality, which may include a whole school or alternate day approach.

School principals will inform of their school specific operational plans.

The Ministry of Education again encourages the general public to follow the guidelines outlined in the school Continuity of Learning Plan and to conform with the protocols prescribed by the Ministry of Health in order to maintain face-to-face instruction.

