Norbert Supports Body Cameras For Saint Lucia Police – St. Lucia Times

Home Affairs Minister Jeremiah Norbert supports Saint Lucia police wearing body cameras, asserting that the devices would remind officers that they are under constant scrutiny.

He spoke on the margins of a House of Assembly meeting on Tuesday.

Norbert, who is also responsible for crime prevention, noted that in the past bystanders have done their own recordings.

However, the former police officer told reporters that police body cameras are important.

“We are going to look into how we can implement something of that sort,” the Minister said.

He felt the devices would help increase public confidence in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

“Because of the way the police are going to carry themselves, naturally we are going to see that translating into the public having more confidence in the police because I think that is an issue,” Norbert stated.

“If you are always being recorded there are no closed doors to worry about,” he asserted.