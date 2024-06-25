Norbert Issues Road Safety Appeal To Motorcyclists

Home Affairs and Crime Prevention Minister Jeremiah Norbert has issued a road safety appeal to motorcyclists following last week’s incident in which children and a biker sustained injuries after the biker lost control while doing a wheelie and hit the youngsters on the John Compton Highway.

“Any motorcyclist would tell you once you board your motorcycle there’s that adrenalin, that rush that you’re getting,” the former police officer told reporters.

However, the Micoud North MP stressed the need for caution, especially on two wheels.

“We should follow the rules and regulations of the road. Not because you have a motorcycle that gives you authority or that type of liberty to be able to maneuver how you want,” Norbert stated.

He urged bikers to be more careful.

Norbert, who in 2021 lost his right leg after a motorcycle accident, sympathised with the young victims and the motorcyclist involved in last week’s road incident.

“It also speaks to wearing your helmet- being vigilant. Drivers too, also have to be mindful to look out for motorcyclists, especially when you are approaching these junctions because the motorcycle, I mean, in just one glance the motorcycle would get there,” the former police officer told reporters.

He declared that bikers had the prime responsibility to follow road rules since they are road users like everyone else and do not have special privileges.

Norbert responded to whether police officers appear to be lenient toward bikers who are seen without helmets and other safety gear.

“I don’t want to say that police officers are more lenient towards motorcycle riders,” he told reporters.

The Minister acknowledged complaints that bikers flaunt the law in view of the police, saying that if that is happening, it should not be.

The Minister declared that the police have a responsibility to ensure that road users follow road regulations and take necessary action if they do not, including issuing tickets and charging them.

Nevertheless, Norbert highlighted personal responsibility.

“We who ride motorcycles, the responsibility is ours, you know. When you fall off a motorcycle and you find yourself in some sort of accident, you are the one injured you know, not the police,” the Minister declared.

He warned that people would be encouraged to take chances with bigger things once they get away with small infractions.