Norbert ‘Can’t Wait To See What Tomorrow Brings!’ – St. Lucia Times

Micoud North MP Jeremiah Norbert, who resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Saint Lucia House of Assembly on Tuesday, said he ‘Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings’.

He wrote on Facebook that the skills he learned at Parliament would be critical to the future.

In announcing his resignation on Tuesday, Norbert thanked the House for the faith in him.

He also thanked House Speaker Claudius Francis for his teaching and guidance.

“Speaker Francis ensured that I was always equipped on the House procedures and processes. But, what I appreciated the most was his friendship and his camaraderie,” the Micoud North MP disclosed.

“I want to thank immensely the staff of the Parliament of Saint Lucia, who ably assisted me throughout this journey. I could not have occupied that Chair or perform other parliamentary duties both here and abroad without your assistance,” he said.

“But, most importantly, I want to thank my constituents of Micoud North, who have been so patient, understanding and supportive during my tenure as the Deputy Speaker. They believed in me and continue to do so! You all are my shields and swords! “Norbert asserted.

In a brief statement Tuesday announcing Norbert’s resignation, the office of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said it took effect on February 27, 2024.

The statement said Pierre would provide ‘further updates’ upon returning to Saint Lucia.

The PM was in Guyana for the 46th regular meeting of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders.

Last week, while updating reporters on a ‘medical emergency’ experienced by Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, Pierre informed them that Norbert would oversee her ministry.

However, the PM explained that until his swearing-in, Norbert would not be a government Minister.

“He would have to resign if he becomes a Minister of government,” Pierre said regarding the Micoud North MP.