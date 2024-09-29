World News
Nonstop Israeli bombardment in Beirut, Lebanon as Hezbollah leader mourned
29 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Israeli jets continue nonstop bombardment across Lebanon, as prime minister says attacks could displace up to a million people.
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.
Related News
17 September 2024
Can Iran restore deterrence against Israel while avoiding an all-out war?
22 September 2024
UK’s Starmer under pressure over economy as Labour conference begins
24 September 2024
Singapore ex-Transport Minister Iswaran pleads guilty in graft trial
07 September 2024