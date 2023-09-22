Non-Nationals Jailed After Passing Multiple Capsules Containing Cocaine At OKEU Hospital – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday August 30, 2023, an operation was conducted at the George F. L Charles Airport in Saint Lucia, by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

The operation was aimed at intercepting two male individuals, suspected of carrying illegal substances, who were scheduled to arrive in Saint Lucia.

These suspects arrived in Saint Lucia and were swiftly detained.

The first suspect, has been identified as twenty-three [23] year-old Ibrahim Bangora, a Sierra Leone national. The second suspect has been identified as thirty-one [31] year-old Chinwendu Nwokocha, a Nigerian national.

Responding agents interviewed the suspects and informed them that they were being arrested on suspicion of committing the offence of Drug Trafficking and escorted them to Owen King European Union [OKEU] Hospital, for a medical examination.

The medical examination confirmed the suspicion of the officers, and revealed multiple capsules in the alimentary canals of the suspects. They remained at the hospital for further medical observation.

Whilst receiving medical care, Ibrahim Bangora passed one hundred and eight [108] capsules and Chinwendu Nwokocha passed out ninety-nine [99] capsules. These capsules were seized by investigators and had a combined weight of three kilograms [3kg].

Controlled substance testing proved that the capsules contained Cocaine Hydrochloric.

The suspects were subsequently charged with the offences of Possession of a Controlled Drug and Importation of a Controlled Drug.

They were later taken before the First District Court for a bail hearing. Both defendants entered guilty pleas and were sentenced to fourteen [14] months imprisonment respectively.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Forces understands that drug trafficking can be a source of concern for many people, but we want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to keep our communities safe.

We are of the firm belief, that together, we can make a difference.

The organization has bolstered its crime fighting efforts which have yielded positive results. Let’s work together, contact us at 555, to report anonymously.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

